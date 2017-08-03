South Africa: DA Hopes to Retain Cape Town Ward After Sacking Absent Councillor

The DA hopes to maintain a Cape Town ward in Wednesday's by-election, following the sacking of its councillor.

The party fired ward 4 councillor Tando Jafta for chronic absenteeism. The ward consists of Joe Slovo Park, Milnerton, Royal Ascot, and Summergreens.

Wandisile Ngeyi (DA), Nomaxhosa Mejeni (ACDP), Luthando Lekevana (ANC), Mogamad Ganief Hendricks (Al Jama-Ah), Jack Miller (Cape Party), Pamela Overmeyer (Democratic Independent Party) and Siyabulela Mani (EFF) are contesting the ward.

In the August 2016 municipal elections, the DA won the ward with 63.8% of the votes. Voter turnout was 60%.

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela is expected to visit voting stations on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), the by-election is one of five taking place across the country on Wednesday.

In KwaZulu-Natal, Rienus Niemand (ACDP), Vuyani Rangxa (ANC), Cassim Parak (Al Jama-Ah), Nkululeko Mkhize (DA), Siyabonga Myaka (EFF), and James Green (IFP) will contest Ward 33 in the Msunduzi Municipality. The previous councillor resigned.

The DA won this ward in last year's municipal elections with 44.4% of the vote.

In Limpopo, independent candidate Rapula Mafora, Tjalapa Mooka (ANC), Titus Moutlua Mokoka (DA), and Sello Joel Sinwamadi (EFF) will contest Ward 9 in the Mogalakwena municipality following the death of the previous councillor.

Last year, the ANC won the ward with 79.5% of the votes. Voter turnout was 46.9%.

Also in Limpopo, ANC candidate Moswana Seodisa, Eric Aphane (DA), and Klaas Mabula (EFF) will contest Ward 1 in the Modimolle/Mookgopong municipality after the previous councillor resigned.

The ANC won the ward last year with 64.4% of the vote.

In North West, Grace Gamma (ANC), Alfred Lekgetho (DA), Diketo Edward Jankies (EFF), and Onthusitse Albert Semaha (Forum 4 Service Delivery) will contest ward 1 of the Naledi municipality.

The position became vacant following the death of the ANC councillor, who won the ward with 54.9% of the vote last year.

