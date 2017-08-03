3 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: BLF's Mngxitama Denied Entry to Daily Maverick Media Event in Cape Town

Tagged:

Related Topics

Black First Land First (BLF) members attempted to enter a Daily Maverick event hosted at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Thursday, but were stopped by security.

BLF leader Andile Mngxitama made an appearance at Daily Maverick's "The Gathering" event, hosted by the news website, despite a court order interdicting the group from continuing to harass members of the media.

Mngxitama was stopped by security at the entrance of the venue. He then made a speech from beyond the ropes to the gathered crowd.

"You are not giving us a right to reply. We are here to engage in a civil manner with Daily Maverick and amaBhungane, who are lying, and generating fake news," Mngxitama claimed from beyond the ropes, flat white coffee in hand.

He also said the media were making up claims about the party being funded by the Guptas.

"Where is the evidence? The emails is not evidence," he continued, and again dismissed the legitimacy of the #GuptaLeaks.

He accused those barring them from the event of being "fascists", and demanded his money back from security personnel, who did not budge.

BLF members continued their impromptu speech from beyond the ropes, but it eventually fizzled out. Mngxitama and other leaders were then seen engaging with event organisers and security from a distance.

The event continued unchecked inside, where businesspeople Sipho Pityana and Wendy Applebaum were part of a panel discussing business' responsibility in media and politics.

Approximately six members of the SAPS arrived on the scene. BLF's attempts seemed to completely die down, and the scene was calm, but they were still demanding their money back.

Mngxitama and a small band of BLF members disrupted a discussion on state capture in Braamfontein, Johannesburg last week.

The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef), amaBhungane managing partner Sam Sole and HuffPost SA editor-at-large Ferial Haffajee on Tuesday launched an urgent application in the High Court in Pretoria to convict Mngxitama for contempt of court, following repeated attempts at disrupting events.

BLF and its leaders were interdicted by the High Court in Johannesburg on July 7 from intimidating and assaulting journalists, and going to journalists' homes.

Source: News24

South Africa

Staying Alive - Whatsapp Finds New Uses in Conflict Zones

New tool relies on WhatsApp to detect, verify and log attacks on health facilities and workers Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.