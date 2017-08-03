Photo: VOA

Soldiers in Zimbabwe (file photo).

The clashes between soldiers and the police witnessed in Harare Tuesday portend bigger problems ahead, the opposition has said, warning the country faces a bloody 2018 ballot.

Soldiers ran amok late Tuesday afternoon and mercilessly beat up ZRP officers in Central Harare after the cops allegedly used the infamous spikes on an army truck.

According to witnesses, a troop of soldiers armed with shamboks, logs and sticks was seen clearing Robert Mugabe Road beating up any police officer along the way.

Opposition MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora warned that clashes were merely about spikes. He said the violence was linked to factions within the ruling party Zanu PF.

The security services are thought to be involved in the Zanu PF row over President Robert Mugabe's succession who, at 93, still wants another five years in office and will context next year's elections.

The army top brass has been linked to a group backing vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa. On the other hand, police chiefs are said to rally behind the rival faction which is led by Grace Mugabe and has lately been touting defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi as Mugabe's successor.

In an interview with New Zimbabwe Wednesday, Mwonzora warned that Zimbabweans should brace for more violence next year.

"This shows the discordance within this evil system. The fight between the police and the army is not merely about spikes," he said.

"It is about the factions within Zanu PF. It shows that the commanders are no longer in control and, in particular, the Commander-In-Chief (President Mugabe) is no longer in control. So, people are resorting to self-help and violence.

"It also shows that, next year, there will be violence in our elections and we must brace ourselves for the violence."

In a statement Wednesday, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) condemned the clashes.

Said the party; "Such behaviour is unacceptable and must be condemned with the contempt it deserves.

"We wrote to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State at the 34th Session in August of 2014 raising our concern regarding government's failure to deal with the crisis.

"In the dossier, we argued as we do now that SADC 'Failure to act now will result in the unpalatable suffering of our people and a temptation by others to resort to unlawful and unconstitutional means of redress.'

"We expected SADC to at least initiate dialogue amongst citizens on a path to a solution on the crisis, forget the recent visit by President Mbeki to Zimbabwe.

"As we predicted Zimbabweans have been suffering from both poverty and oppression part of it is through the presence of a police state."

PDP expressed anger at what it called "a sad development and a sign of how dangerous the society has become.

"Spike wielding policemen are now holding citizens at ransom, in many instances lives have been lost. In July 2016 police teargas killed a child in a suburb in Bulawayo following a peaceful demonstration.

"The rule of law has disappeared; lawlessness is when soldiers deploy themselves to fight a revenge mission. If they can do that in the streets of Harare with no fear of the camera-happy citizen blessed with the smart phone and the super highway which ensures easy posting on social media platforms, obviously there is nothing that stops the army from deploying itself to fight an unsanctioned war against one of our neighbours like Lesotho or Botswana."