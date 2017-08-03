Zimbabwe: Biggest Clean-Up Campaign for Harare's CBD Planned

Health advisor in the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Timothy Stamps together with Zim Afro will be hosting a clean-up campaign in Harare's central business district today. The move is targeted at bringing sanity in the city. In an interview yesterday, Zim Afro director Mr Shepherd Chakanza said the campaign would be launched today and various stakeholders are expected to attend.

"This is a run up activity for the Zim Afro Medical Health Fair 2017," he said.

"We saw it fit to keep our city clean as part of our programme's efforts, hence we engaged the health advisor in the Office of the President and Cabinet so we could work in collaboration with other stakeholders in the prevention of diseases caused by a dirty environment.

"The activity is aimed at cleaning the whole CBD to avoid challenges that we face everyday, which end up causing challenges to our health. We have invited a lot of companies to take part and we are going to be having more individual volunteers taking part in this campaign."

Environmental Management Agency's acting environmental education and publicity manager Mr Rambwai Mapako applauded the OPC for leading the clean-up campaign.

"So many players and organisations have come on board in ensuring that our environment is clean," he said.

"We are very appreciative of the fact that the OPC has taken a lead in this campaign."

City of Harare environment and amenities manager Mr Lisben Chipfunde said the campaign was meant to alert people of their responsibility to clean up the city.

"Everyone is invited to participate in the campaign and making sure that the city is left clean," he said.

The campaign has been dubbed the biggest Harare CBD clean-up and wellness campaign, with ministers, Members of Parliament, Zimpapers' Star FM radio, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, among others expected to participant.