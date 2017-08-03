3 August 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: PSL Rules On Dembare Abandoned Match, Says Match to Resume

Tagged:

Related Topics

THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee has ruled that Dynamos' abandoned league match against Chapungu at Ascot Stadium on June 18 be resumed from the time it was called off.

The league said Dynamos will also retain the four goals they had scored before the match was stopped.

The match official on the day decided to end the game after a goal post collapsed with Dynamos leading 4-0, courtesy of goals by Emmanuel Mandiranga, who scored a brace, Denver Mukamba and Cameroonian Christian Ntouba.

Chapungu, who were the hosts tried to fix the problem without success and, Martin Chivandire, the referee on the day was left with no option except to call off the match.

However, Dynamos secretary Webster Marechera said they were concerned that the PSL did not explain what would happen to supporters who had travelled to Gweru and paid to watch the match.

"We are partly happy with the judgement. But the problem with it is that it does not say what will happen to our fans who had travelled all the way to Gweru to support the team," he said.

"Of course, we might say we will go and play but we consider the whole of our family. We are a family and we should know what will happen to these fans.

"We also wonder why it has taken so long to come up with this judgement. It's something that should have been done immediately.

"There wasn't any reason to continue dragging on this issue."

Effort to contact PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare were fruitless.

However, the judgement by the PSL Disciplinary Committee released Wednesday, reads: "The abandoned match to be resumed in the 56th minute on the same score line of 4-0 in favour of Dynamos and on a date to be determined by the PSL.

"Each team shall meet its own costs in respect of the match."

Zimbabwe

Over 2 000 Retrenched

Nearly 1 300 workers have been retrenched from various sectors of the economy in the second quarter of 2017 with… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.