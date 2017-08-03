THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee has ruled that Dynamos' abandoned league match against Chapungu at Ascot Stadium on June 18 be resumed from the time it was called off.

The league said Dynamos will also retain the four goals they had scored before the match was stopped.

The match official on the day decided to end the game after a goal post collapsed with Dynamos leading 4-0, courtesy of goals by Emmanuel Mandiranga, who scored a brace, Denver Mukamba and Cameroonian Christian Ntouba.

Chapungu, who were the hosts tried to fix the problem without success and, Martin Chivandire, the referee on the day was left with no option except to call off the match.

However, Dynamos secretary Webster Marechera said they were concerned that the PSL did not explain what would happen to supporters who had travelled to Gweru and paid to watch the match.

"We are partly happy with the judgement. But the problem with it is that it does not say what will happen to our fans who had travelled all the way to Gweru to support the team," he said.

"Of course, we might say we will go and play but we consider the whole of our family. We are a family and we should know what will happen to these fans.

"We also wonder why it has taken so long to come up with this judgement. It's something that should have been done immediately.

"There wasn't any reason to continue dragging on this issue."

Effort to contact PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare were fruitless.

However, the judgement by the PSL Disciplinary Committee released Wednesday, reads: "The abandoned match to be resumed in the 56th minute on the same score line of 4-0 in favour of Dynamos and on a date to be determined by the PSL.

"Each team shall meet its own costs in respect of the match."