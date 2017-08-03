Nigeria: Eagles Won't Qualify for Russia 2018 World Cup - Prophet Aika

Benin City — As the Super Eagles prepares for the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cameroon, a sport enthusiast and clergy, Prophet Tommy Aika has expressed fears that Nigeria may not qualify for the fiesta if his spiritual messages were not reckoned with.

He also said the appointment of a foreign coach, instead of a Nigerian, was not the best for the country as a foreigner, he said, would not lead Nigeria to lift the World Cup. He said that football administrators over the years have not helped the growth of football in Nigeria

The Primate and General Overseer of the Glory Church of Christ said he had been instrumental to the national team's chain of successes in the past, adding, "although I have never been appreciated for all my contributions to the Super Eagles lofty achievements, I am not deterred.

"The message that has been handed over to me for over 10 years now for onward transmission to the world is that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be the first team in the continent of Africa to lift the World Cup.

"To achieve this feat, the team should not be led by a foreign coach. I will participate in the spiritual aspect of selecting three coaches and two financiers to be attached to the team.

"The process of the spiritual selection of the coaching crew will involve a girl not older than seven years picking the three coaches and the two financiers through a lucky dip.

"One of the coaches would be given the responsibility of coaching the attackers. The second coach would be saddled with the responsibility of training the midfielders and the third would be assigned to training the defenders and goalkeepers.

"As per the two financiers, one will be mandated to cater for the footballers, while the other would be in charge of the officials.

"All these will be done in the presence of the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and two other prominent personalities, Generals (Rtd) Theophilus Danjuma and Abdulsalam Abubakar.

"Of course, I and my team of prayer warriors would be doing the needful in the background," he concluded.