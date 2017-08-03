Kenya: Chris Msando, Moses Kuria Most Searched on Google

Slain IEBC ICT manager Chris Msando is the most searched on Google in the past 24 hours.

Google trends reveal Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria sparked interest among internet users in Kenya.

This is perhaps because of a provocative Facebook post the MP allegedly wrote but has since deleted it.

In the Facebook post, which elicited a storm on social media, Mr. Kuria made controversial statements about Mr. Msando's disappearance causing Kenyans online to condemn him for the outrageous claims.

TRENDS

Other top trending topics in the past 24 hours include "Uhuru in Kisii" and "Raila in Nakuru", according to the latest Google Search Trends released Wednesday by Google Kenya.

In the last seven days, the IEBC, Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga topped the list of what Kenyans are searching on the Internet. More internet users in Kenya were interested to know about Mr Odinga at 59 per cent and searches on Mr Kenyatta were 41 per cent.

Deputy President William Ruto's Sugoi home attack was also of much interest to Kenyans who were following the intrigues from their mobile phones and other electronic gadgets.

So what are Kenyans curious about Mr Odinga? Besides Raila's visit to Nakuru, Kenyans sought to find out "will Uhuru hand over power to Raila?"

CANAAN

The online users also also wanted to know Raila's take on the murder of Mr Msando. They also searched for "Raila arrested" and interestingly "Raila Canaan memes".

Mr Odinga, an unsuccessful three-time presidential contender who has compared himself to the Biblical Joshua has said he would deliver Kenyans to a "Canaan".

This declaration of 'Canaan' has amused Kenyans on social media prompting them to make memes - humorous images, video, texts that spread rapidly online.

On Mr. Kenyatta, in the last 24 hours, Kenyans went online to find out more about the president's campaign visit to Kisii.

During his recent campaign visit to Kisii County, one of the vehicles in the president's motorcade was involved in an accident. This was among the top searches, "Uhuru Kenyatta accident"

Another top search was "Uhuru in Bomet".