Sudan: Ministry Announces State Commitment to Support Chronic Diseases-Drugs

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health has announced the government support to the chronic diseases-medicines and cut its prices by 70% for the private and public sectors besides supporting the free drugs-policy in the public sector institutions.
The Federal Minster of Health, Bahr Idriss Ab-Garda, addressing the consultative meeting with the importers of medicines has affirmed the arrangements concerning the directives of the President of the Republic with regard to supporting the free-medicines-policy.