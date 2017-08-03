Sudan: Ministry Announces State Commitment to Support Chronic Diseases-Drugs

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

The Federal Minster of Health, Bahr Idriss Ab-Garda, addressing the consultative meeting with the importers of medicines has affirmed the arrangements concerning the directives of the President of the Republic with regard to supporting the free-medicines-policy.

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health has announced the government support to the chronic diseases-medicines and cut its prices by 70% for the private and public sectors besides supporting the free drugs-policy in the public sector institutions.

