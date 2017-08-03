Sudan: Army Inspector General - Our Country Will Move Forwards Despite Enemy Plots

Khartoum — The Inspector General of the Armed Forces, lt Gen Kamal Abdul Maroof, has stressed that Sudan would move forwards despite enemy plots and that the Sudanese armed forces would continue providing sacrifices and martyrs and would never let the national flag down.

The Commissioner who inaugurated the bi-annual Creative Festival of the Armed Forces on Wednesday, in which various units compete in various moral and cultural domain, said the government is wares that moral guidance is an essential pillar with the army and that the army while taking care of the material needs of its individuals would not forget the moral guidance aspects.

He said the festival is always a reflection of the national nature of the armed forces, displaying the national unity and cohesion. The current festival comes at a time the army is celebrating its 63rd anniversary.

The Director General of the Moral Guidance, Lt Gen, Dr. Osman Mohamed Al Aghbash pointed out to the many meaning embedded in the slogan of this year's celebration "Dear you are my homeland".

He said the armed forces would remain the source of pride and dignity for the Sudanese people across the country. He prayed for those who sacrificed their lives for their homeland in and outside the country, and those who still continue following the same path.

The festival in which creative works would be presented by the various units of the Armed Forces would continue up to the 14th of August when the final night would be honored by Field Marshal Omar Bashir, and the President of the Republic and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.