Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, has appreciated firmness of the relations between Sudan and China in all fields.

During his meeting Wednesday at the Republican Palace with the Ambassador of China to Khartoum, Li Lianhe, the First Vice - President and National Prime Minister has affirmed Sudan keenness to consolidate its cooperation with China all levels and to coordinate with it on all the international and regional issues of mutual concern for the interest of both countries.

In a press statement after the meeting, the Chinese Ambassador said that the two sides have shared identical views concerning enhancement of the relations between the two countries in the economic, social and political fields.

He asserted the readiness of China to strengthen further its relations with Sudan.

He said that the meeting has touched on the visit paid by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, to China in the year 2015 which has witnessed the signing of the strategic partnership agreement between the two countries, affirming the readiness of China to implement all items of the strategic partnership agreement for the interest of the two countries.