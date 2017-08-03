Al Ryadh — The Sudan's ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Abdul-Bassit Badawi Al-Sunosi, met Wednesday after noon, with ambassador Aza'am Abdul-Karim Algain, the Saudi Foreign Ministry Undersecretary for the Protocol Affairs at his office in the Foreign Ministry.
The meeting has reviewed a number of issues of common concern, and tackled the files that support the brotherly relationship between Sudan and the Kingdom, and the development of joint cooperation in the framework of the brotherly relationships between Sudan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.