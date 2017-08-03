Sudan: Deputy PM Chairs Joint Meeting of Ministerial Sectors

Khartoum — The Deputy of the Prime Minister, the Information Minister, Dr. Ahmed Bilal Osman, chaired Wednesday, at the council of minister the joint meeting of the ministerial committee.

The meeting has approved the report of the performance of the first half of the budget of the year 2017 which has witnessed the decline in trade balance deficit, and the increase of exports by (43.5%), especially the gold exports, with the decrease of imports by (21.4%), while the revenues amounted up to 95% with an increase of 33% compared to the same period of 2016.

The meeting also approved the report of the external sector of Sudan Bank for the first half of 2017, which dealt with the exchange rate and foreign exchange policies.

The meeting has reviewed the report on the position of implementation of e-government liabilities, which included indicators of measurement and priorities, the project's cost and the security of the electronic transactions.

The meeting asserted the importance of strict coordination between the different sectors and ministries to achieve the balanced development, increase the growth rate, and to implement the accelerated programs to increase production and productivity, rationalize the government's spending and the taxation reform, besides the improve of quality of the electronic services, build the workers capabilities, and to cover the remote areas with telecommunications services.