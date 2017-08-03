South Africa: Voelvlei Dam Canals Operational

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) says the three canals that are supplying Voëlvlei Dam, in the Western Cape, are currently working and there are no operational issues.

The department has also dismissed reports that it has been stalling to make funds available for the maintenance of water canals in the Western Cape.

According to the a statement from Western Cape Premier Helen Zille, the national government is responsible for the maintenance of water infrastructures like canals, weirs and dams, but it has fallen behind because it is cash-strapped.

However, the department pointed out that the cleaning of canals fall within the responsibility ambit of provincial Departments of Agriculture.

"Against this background, it is expected that the Department of Agriculture in the Western Cape should take the lead in removing the sediment deposits that are currently found in the canal at Leeu River," the department said in a statement.

Despite the fact that it is not directly responsible for the work required at the Leeu River, the department said that in March this year, it took the initiative of removing sand from Leeu River canal.

"The cleaning involved the removal of sand deposits that were found behind the diversion works and in front of the canal inlet. The work was done in collaboration with the local Water Users Association (WUA)."

The department said it will continue to work with the Western Cape Government in the interest of addressing the negative impact of the drought in the province.