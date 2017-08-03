South Africa: Condolences for MP Timothy Khoza

President Jacob Zuma has extended condolences to the family of the late Member of Parliament (MP) Timothy Khoza.

Khoza passed away on Wednesday following a fatal car accident near Paarl in Cape Town.

According to a statement issued by Parliament on Wednesday, Khoza was travelling with three other MPs belonging to the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education.

Nomalungelo Gina of the ANC, Ian Ollis of the DA and Cynthia Majeke of the UDM, together with Khoza, were conducting a week-long oversight visit to various schools in the Western Cape when they were involved in a collision.

The three other MPs sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention in hospital.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely passing of Mr Khoza who tragically lost his life while providing service to our people and was committed to improving the quality of education in South Africa.

"We wish to extend our deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace," said President Zuma on Wednesday.

The president has also wished a speedy recovery for the rest of the Members of Parliament who are receiving medical attention.