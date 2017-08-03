South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Voëlvlei Dam Canals Maintenance

press release

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) wishes to dismiss the incorrect reports that it has been stalling to make funds available for the maintenance of water canals in the Western Cape.

The cleaning of canals fall within the responsibility ambit of provincial departments of agriculture. Against this background, it is expected that the Department of Agriculture in the Western Cape should take the lead in removing the sediment deposits that are currently found in the canal at Leeu River.

Despite the fact that the Department is not directly responsible for the work required at the Leeu River, the Department, in March this year, took the initiative of removing sand from Leeu River canal. The cleaning involved the removal of sand deposits that were found behind the diversion works and in front of the canal inlet. The work was done in collaboration with the local Water Users Association (WUA)."

It is important to note that the three canals that are supplying Voëlvlei Dam are currently working and there are no operational issues.

The Department will continue to work with the Western Cape Government, in the interest of addressing the negative impact of the drought, in the province.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation