analysis

Many South Africans see South Africa's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court as further evidence of a dysfunctional state and a desperate ANC. Unfortunately many among them paint all in government with the same State Capture brush. The rotting apples have spoilt the whole ANC barrel. There is no return, we are into the abyss.

Is that really so? Is the ICC matter really a straightforward good versus evil tale? The good human rights of the Western nations on the one side versus the evil maladministration and atrocities of the banana Republics on the other?

Let us have a look at what the United Nations itself has to say about the "illustrious body" of global justice. I quote from the recent (2016) United Nations' Human Development Report:

"For human security the rule of law imposes dual accountability on the state. First, the state has an obligation to victims of violence to bring perpetrators to justice. Second, when agents of the state break the law they too must be held to account. Yet it is precisely in war torn societies that the rule of law is absent and difficult to rebuild, leaving the demand for justice unmet. That is why advocates...