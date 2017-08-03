2 August 2017

South Africa: Condolences Pour in After MP Dies in Paarl Car Crash

A fatal crash took place in Paarl this morning while members of the Basic Education Portfolio Committee were on an oversight visit. By JANET HEARD.

Political parties have extended their condolences to the family and friends of the MP who died in a car accident in Paarl this morning.

The MP, who has not yet been named, died in the crash and three other members of the Basic Education Portfolio Committee are in hospital. The MPs were on an oversight visit of schools in the Cape Winelands.

Expressing deep sadness, the office of the ANC chief whip, Jackson Mthembu, said: "One of our ANC MPs tragically lost their life while the other three MPs -- Nomalungelo Gina of the ANC, Ian Ollis of the DA and Cynthia Majeke of the UDM - sustained injuries. The three members are currently receiving care at the Paarl Medi-Clinic."

Gina is the chair of the portfolio committee.

The name of the late member will be released after consultation with the family, said the ANC.

The ANC Deputy Chief Whip comrade Doris Dlakude is currently on her way to Paarl to identify the comrade who has died and visit those in hospital.

"This happens a...

