Gambia: Adama Barrow Tells GFF - Do Not Undermine Each Other

Adama Barrow has told Gambia Football Federation's delegation to desist from undermining each other.

The president's remarks were contained in a communiqué issued by GFF's press team detailing football boss Kabba Bajo led delegation's visit to Barrow.

What promoted the remarks made in June and published by the GFF only now remain unclear consequently leaving pundits guessing.

'I will not compromise the principles of democracy. Change has happened in our country and the NEW GAMBIA is born. It's a democratic change. The beginning is always difficult but we are very hopeful of a bright future for the country and there is a lot of goodwill from around the world,' the release quoted Barrow as saying before he added in the final two paragraphs, 'the football Chief Patron shared his words of wisdom for the GFF and said 'all must come and work together for the development of the new Gambia. Follow the chain of command and do not undermine each other.'

Extolling the federation's efforts towards football development and its plans to 'nationalise' the domestic league by 2019/20, the businessman-turned president said: 'I think to put on board everybody is very important, for example the Super Nawettan is very attractive and everyone want to be associated with it. So it is important you look at that'.