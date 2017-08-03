2 August 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Foroyaa Receives Information Minister and Delegation

By Sarjo Camara And Kebba Touray

The Minister of Information and Communication Infrastructure, Mr. Demba A. Jawo and delegation, paid a courtesy call on the office of Foroyaa Newspaper situated along Kombo Sillah High way. The minister's delegation included the Director of Information Services, Aisha Davis and the deputy Permanent Secretary, Mr. Malick Jones. The visit according to the Minister, is part of the second leg of a tour of media houses he made since he became minister. He informed journalists that his ministry is working hard with the Ministry of Justice on the much awaited media Law reforms, which he said his ministry cannot do alone.

The Minister highlighted his ministry's efforts in ensuring that capacity building is provided to all media practitioners in the country. He indicated that with the new democratic dispensation, they will ensure that the media is free from repression.

Aisha Davis on her part said women journalists are doing tremendously well and she was surprised to see more women practising journalism now, despite all odds during the then regime. She recalls the time when only few women journalists were in the trade.

Mr. Sam Sarr, the editor-in chief of Foroyaa Newspaper, received the Minister and his entourage. The minister was later taken on a conducted tour of the premises.

Mr. Sam Sarr expressed appreciation for the minister's visit. At the end of the visit, both the minister and delegation expressed satisfaction on the visit and disclosed that issues of mutual understanding and the way forward for the media profession in the country were highlighted and discussed.

