2 August 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Torture, Inhuman or Degrading Punishment or Other Treatment Impermissible in New Gambia

The 1997 Constitution forbids torture or inhuman or degrading punishment or other treatment. Section 21 commands that, "No person shall be subject to torture or inhuman or degrading punishment or other treatment." This is a fundamental right and it is entrenched.

Needless to say, stripping a suspect naked or half naked to extract information from him or her is inhuman and degrading and has no place in New Gambia.

President Barrow who has sworn to defend the Constitution is obliged to investigate reports of torture or inhuman or degrading treatment whenever it shows its ugly face in order to nip it in the bud at once before the canker worm wreaks havoc.

Allegation of torture by Lance Corporal Sambujang Bojang of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) needs the urgent attention of the president. No such report should be taken lightly.

