2 August 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Sowe Signs in Albania's Top Tier

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Ali Sowe has chosen to pursue his football career to Albania with Super Liga club Skënderbeu Korçë.

The 23-year-old striker completed his transfer yesterday on a loan deal from Serie A club Chievo Verona.

The attacker passed a mandatory medical in the Southeastern European country and will be the first Gambian player to trade his services there when the season gets started.

Already the club has set the ground running with their involvement in the Europa League third round qualifiers. The club faces Czech Republic's Mlada Boleslav tomorrow.

It's unclear whether Sowe will immediately feature in Thursday tie as they aim to fend off Boleslav after the first-leg ended in a 2-1defeat in Czech.

The new development is expected to aid the Gambian's progress after spending the past three years in Italy's lower division.

Gambia

Lt. Jarju, 4 Others Detained

Information reaching Foroyaa indicates that at least 5 members of the Gambia Armed Forces were arrested nearly three… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.