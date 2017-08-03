Gambia: Sowe Signs in Albania's Top Tier

Ali Sowe has chosen to pursue his football career to Albania with Super Liga club Skënderbeu Korçë.

The 23-year-old striker completed his transfer yesterday on a loan deal from Serie A club Chievo Verona.

The attacker passed a mandatory medical in the Southeastern European country and will be the first Gambian player to trade his services there when the season gets started.

Already the club has set the ground running with their involvement in the Europa League third round qualifiers. The club faces Czech Republic's Mlada Boleslav tomorrow.

It's unclear whether Sowe will immediately feature in Thursday tie as they aim to fend off Boleslav after the first-leg ended in a 2-1defeat in Czech.

The new development is expected to aid the Gambian's progress after spending the past three years in Italy's lower division.