Gambia: What Should Happen At the End of an Inquest?

According to section 9 subsection (3),

"If at the termination of the inquiry the Coroner is of the opinion that an offence has been committed by some person or persons unknown, he shall record his opinion accordingly."

However, subsection (4) of this section holds that"If at the termination of the inquiry the Coroner is of the opinion that no offence has been committed, he shall record his opinion accordingly."

Then, "... . the Coroner shall forthwith transmit the proceedings or a certified copy thereof to the Chief Justice."

The police should get the guidance of the office of the Attorney General on what to do under the law. A Coroner should be appointed to conduct an inquiry into the death of Ebrima.