2 August 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Lt. Jarju, 4 Others Detained

Photo: © RFI / Claire Bargelès
Banjul
By Mustapha Jallow

Information reaching Foroyaa indicates that at least 5 members of the Gambia Armed Forces were arrested nearly three weeks ago and have since been detained at the Guards Battalion in Fajara Barracks, under the Military Police.

A military source says that these soldiers who are currently under detention without trial include: Lieutenant Abdoulie Jarju, Staff Sergeant Baboucarr alias 'nyakareh' Sanneh, Lance Corporal Sambujang Bojang, Corporal Lamin Nyassi and Staff Sergeant Mbemba Camara, adding that Sstg. Camara was later moved to Yundum Barracks, where he is continuing his detention.

According to the source, the officers were arrested on different dates and times in relation to their involvement in a Whatsapp group.

"Staff Sergeant Yorro Jatta and Sstg. Sanneh were the first officers who were arrested and interrogated by the MPs (military police) but later on, Ssgt. Yorro managed to escape and fled the country," the source added.

At the time of going to press, GAF spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang was contacted to enquire why the long detention of the soldiers or whether there are any charges being preferred against them, but the attempt to reach him on phone was unsuccessful as his cell phone kept ringing without any answer from him.

