Gambia: GFF's Medic Bags Diploma in Football Medicine

GFF News -Gambia's Karamo B Touray is recognized by world football governing body ( FIFA ) at the end of his acquisition for knowledge in Football medicine.

Karamo, reportedly the first Gambian to register such a feat, was in Barcelona, Spain where he obtained a diploma in football medicine.

The GFF Medical personnel on Monday July 31st presented his accolade to President Lamin Kabba Bajo at the Football House in Kanifing.

Mr Bajo congratulated the young man for his achievement and encouraged him to excel more for the course of Football and humanity.