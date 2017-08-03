3 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Uganda: 'I'm Glad to be Single Again', Chameleone Announces Divorce

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Daily Monitor
Jose Chameleone and Wife Daniella.
By Nahashon Musungu

Ugandan singer Jose Chameleone has finally confirmed his impending divorce from Daniela Atim.

In an emotional post on social media, the singer valiantly declared that, I am happy to be single again.

He nevertheless thanked Daniella whilst for the period of their marriage and apologised for wasting her time.

The Valu Valu singer also promised to play an integral part in raising his two children.

Daniella moved to a Kampala court in April, asking to terminate their nine year marriage.  She accused Chameleone of among other things engaging in excessive drinking and repeatedly assaulting her.

She also claimed her health had been severely affected as a result of the beatings and even feared he may kill her.

Chameleone had for three months denied media claims of an impending divorce.

Here is the Chameleone ' s message confirming the divorce.

I am not the man you sought and I apologize for wasting your time.
Thanks Daniella Atim Mayanja, Mama Abba, Mayanja
I am glad to be single again, I guess you are too.I wont write, Express or Even Regret every moment we shared.
Will always miss you
I have done enough wrongs than rights.
I will love and keep our Children priority.

Uganda

Police Officer Arrested Over Land Deals

A senior Police officer attached to Kapeeka Police Station has been arrested and handed over to the Professional… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.