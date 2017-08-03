Uganda: 'I'm Glad to be Single Again', Chameleone Announces Divorce

Photo: The Daily Monitor

Jose Chameleone and Wife Daniella.

Ugandan singer Jose Chameleone has finally confirmed his impending divorce from Daniela Atim.

In an emotional post on social media, the singer valiantly declared that, I am happy to be single again.

He nevertheless thanked Daniella whilst for the period of their marriage and apologised for wasting her time.

The Valu Valu singer also promised to play an integral part in raising his two children.

Daniella moved to a Kampala court in April, asking to terminate their nine year marriage. She accused Chameleone of among other things engaging in excessive drinking and repeatedly assaulting her.

She also claimed her health had been severely affected as a result of the beatings and even feared he may kill her.

Chameleone had for three months denied media claims of an impending divorce.

Here is the Chameleone ' s message confirming the divorce.

I am not the man you sought and I apologize for wasting your time.

Thanks Daniella Atim Mayanja, Mama Abba, Mayanja

I am glad to be single again, I guess you are too.I wont write, Express or Even Regret every moment we shared.

Will always miss you

I have done enough wrongs than rights.

I will love and keep our Children priority.