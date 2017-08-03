Kenya: Joackins Atudo Stunner Sinks Tusker

Posta Rangers skipper Joackins Atudo's stunner in the 88th minute is all the mailmen needed to beat reigning SportPesa Premier League champions Tusker FC 1-0 in an ill-tempered match played on Wednesday at the Nyayo Stadium.

Atudo, playing against his former employers, unleashed a curling shot off a free kick from 25 yards beating Duncan Ochieng' in the Tusker goal.

The goal was his first this season as the 10-man Rangers went top of the table on 33 points ahead of the Gor versus Nakumatt match.

The strike came a minute after his header from a Luke Ochieng' long throw in was controversially ruled off. Dennis Mukaisi was sent off for a second bookable offence from the ensuing menace.

"I knew it would be a tough game from the first leg two days ago. Our good organization and solid defending paid off. Atudo's first goal should have stood because he just flicked the ball off a throw in, but the referee instead ruled it out and awarded a red card to Mukaisi," Posta Rangers tactician Sammy Pamzo Omollo said.

"I am happy with the three points and we surge on."

Tusker coach George Nsimbe congratulated his boys for the hard fight despite losing.

"They played well but this was another bad day in the office. We couldn't utilize our chances unlike them who got two and converted one. We go back to the drawing board before the next game against Western Stima," said Nsimbe.

Posta looked brilliant in the opening ten minutes pressing for an early goal in vain.

Edwin Mwaura's floated a cross into the box in search of Dennis Mukaisi and Kennedy Otieno, but the hawk-eyed Duncan Ochieng' was at hand to stop the attempts.

Posta suffered an injury blow after 15 minutes when Mwaura was stretchered off the pitch. Former Thika United and Ulinzi Stars forward John Nairuka was immediately called on to replace him.

Posta had a decent show in midfield, with Jerry Santo combining well with debutant Eric Kibiru. Titus Achesa on the left side frequently overpowered Collins Shivachi but his drive into the box was stopped by Eugene Asike.

Tempers fared as the game approached halftime forcing referee Raymond Omondi to flash out cards. Santo, Cersidy Lumumba and Kibiru were all booked.

In the 41st minute, Santo fouled Jackson Macharia but Shivachi failed to find the target with the resultant free kick from 25 yards wide out.

A Last minute push from the brewers didn't bore any fruit as George Nsimbe's boys suffered their fifth defeat in ten league games against Posta.

Tusker remains fourth on 29 after 18 rounds.