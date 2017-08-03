Zambia: Women Are the Heart Beat of Our Church, Says Archbishop

Lusaka — Archbishop Telesphore-George Mpundu, Archbishop of Lusaka and President of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) has thanked women for their active role in the church.

"Women are the heartbeat of our parishes and the church in general, without them, the Church would be dead," said Archbishop Mpundu.

He called on the Catholic women professionals, in the country, to "take an even more active role in the affairs of the Church; to utilize their talents and to add value to the Church of Zambia."

Speaking during the celebration to mark 125th Anniversary of the arrival of Catholic Christianity in Zambia at Lusaka Show grounds, July 19, Archbishop Mpundu encouraged "the vibrant, mature and dynamic Church to soldier on in her faith, especially by sharing it with others."

"Share your faith with other people, members of your extended families, and with other Zambians. Faith that is not shared remains small and is infantile. Faith shared is multiplied," stated the Archbishop.

Archbishop Julio Murat, the Apostolic Nuncio to Zambia echoing the homily of the Archbishop of Lusaka, encouraged the Zambian Church to send missionaries to the Western world.

"During the Jubilee year, we have to thank God, ask Him for forgiveness and pledge to do better with God. Since the Church in Zambia has grown, it is now time to send missionaries to the world," Archbishop Julio Murat said.

The Missionaries of Africa (White Fathers) in Zambia came in 1894 and successfully established a mission in the northern part of the country.

The country's Vice President; government, civil and traditional leaders attended the event.

Many Christians from other denominations together with their leaders also participated in the celebrations.

Also present at the colourful Mass were several Catholic Bishops, the faithful from all corners of Zambia, priests and the religious.