Malawi: Thank You, Archbishop Ziyaye Tells Faithful As He Clocks 25 Years in Episcopate

Lilongwe — Archbishop Tarsizio Ziyaye of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lilongwe has thanked the Church for the support over the years in episcopate.

"... God works through people and thus I thank all the people who have always supported me including Pope John Paul II, Pope Benedict, and the current Pope Francis and all fellow bishops, priests, clergy and the laity. God has given me great friends in you," he said.

He said that "having been given a chance to serve the church and government, the interaction with great minds in both circles has shaped me into a better and more mature servant," Malawi's Nyasa Times quoted Archbishop Ziyaye as saying.

He was speaking July 15 at Maula Parish in the Archdiocese of Lilongwe during a ceremony to mark 25 years of his Service in the Episcopate.

Speaking during the same function, Saulos Chilima, Malawi's Vice President, representing President Peter Mutharika congratulated Archbishop Ziyaye for the 25 years of humble but productive service to the church, and the country.

"President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika has expressed hope that the existent bond that has prevailed over the past years with the church will be even stronger as you start your journey towards your Golden Jubilee," said Chilima.

The event, which was climaxed by a celebratory Mass, was also blessed by congratulatory messages from Pope Francis and Fernando Cardinal Filoni.

In his message, Pope Francis advised Archbishop Ziyaye to take a deep reflection to appreciate how good God had been to him in the past 25 years, and to allow the God's favours challenge him to serve the church and all humanity even better.

The anniversary was co-celebrated with 50 years of Fr Audifasio Kapinga's priesthood, and 25 years of Fr Gerald Kubetcha in priesthood, along with the ordination of three deacons into priesthood of the Archdiocese.

Archbishop Ziyaye, 68, has served in various positions ranging from being Chairman of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) for ten years, Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa (AMECEA), Public Affairs Committee (PAC), Christian Service Committee, Chancellor for Catholic University of East Africa (CUEA) and Catholic University of Malawi (CUNIMA).