28 July 2017

Catholic Information Service for Africa (Nairobi)

Nigeria: Governor Urges Rebellious Priests to Respect Pope

Tagged:

Related Topics

Imo — Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has called on the rebelling priests of the Catholic Diocese of Ahiara to respect Pope Francis and accept Bishop Peter Okpalaeke appointment as the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ahiara.

He told the lay faithful of Ahiara Diocese that the decision of the Pope was binding on them and regretted that priests were at the forefront of the agitation.

"The Church would become an object of mockery if the crisis was to end the way priests and laity in the Diocese wants it to end," Catholic News Service of Nigeria quoted Governor Okorocha as saying.

He was speaking July 25 during a meeting with representatives of priests and the lay faithful of the Diocese at the Mater Dei Cathedral, Ahiara, Imo State.

The Governor, a catholic, said that the meeting had been about how to resolve the crisis in the Diocese amicably and embrace peace.

"We are talking about Ahiara Diocese, IPOB, Boko Haram, Kidnappings, Niger Delta, etc. The one (crisis) that touches me so much is the crisis of Ahiara Diocese because this touches the fabric of our faith," the state governor remarked.

"We are Christians, and you must understand that Christianity is a very difficult religion because Christianity doesn't preach comfort for us rather, (our) ability to accept persecution. Today, we have a challenge that whatever has made Ahiara the centre of crisis, we must change it for better," the Governor said.

He decried the "Declaration of Biafran War, killing of a steward, Ahiara Now' and the Diocesan agitation spanning six years and attracting global focus.

"We must change the story of Ahiara. I want to state here categorically that since this crisis, I have been listening patiently and watching. But I had wished that my advice was taken ab-initio and ipso-facto," said Governor Okorocha

Since 2012, the clergy and laity of the Diocese of Ahiara have refused to accept Bishop Peter Okpalaeke appointed as their Ordinary by Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

Nigeria

Staying Alive - Whatsapp Finds New Uses in Conflict Zones

New tool relies on WhatsApp to detect, verify and log attacks on health facilities and workers Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Catholic Information Service for Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.