Central African Republic: Pope Appoints Fr Jesus Ruiz Molina Auxiliary Bishop of Bangassou

Bangui — Pope Francis on July 11, appointed Fr Jesus Ruiz Molina as the Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Bangassou in Central African Republic.

Before his appointment Fr Molina served as diocesan coordinator of the Commission for Catechesis in the Catholic Diocese of M'Baiki and a parish priest at Moungoumba parish.

He was born born on January 23, 1959 in La Cueva de Roa in the Catholic Diocese of Burgos in Spain.

He studied at the Minor Seminary and then at the Major Seminary of the Catholic Diocese of Burgos. He completed his studies in Philosophy and Theology at the Major Seminary of Moncada in the country.

He carried out further theological studies in Paris, France, attending courses in Religious Sciences and was ordained priest on July 11, 1987.

Since his ordination he has held several pastoral and academic roles

From 1987-1989, he was Missionary animator in Spain. From 1990-1995 he was the Vicar and then Parish priest of the Immaculate Conception of Bédjondo in the Catholic Diocese of Sarh, Chad.

From 1996-2001 he was Formator of Combonian postulants and responsible for Combonian laity in Spain. From 2002-2008 he was the Provincial of the new Province in Chad.

He later went for studies at the University of Salamanca and did language Internship in 2009 in the parish of Sant'Anna of Dekoa, in the Catholic Diocese of Kaga-Bandoro in Central Africa.

From 2013 to 2015, he served as a Councilor of the Combonian Delegation in Central Africa.

From 2008 he has served in Moungoumba, in the Catholic Diocese of M'Baïki in Central Africa as parish priest and diocesan coordinator of the Commission for Catechesis.