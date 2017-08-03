Zimbabwe: Take Active Role in Politics, Archbishop Ndlovu Urges Christians

Harare — Archbishop Robert Ndlovu of the Catholic Archdiocese of Harare has urged Christians in the country to take an active role in politics ahead of General Election scheduled for 2018.

"If it is about being active in politics, get into it. I encourage you, be part of politics. That is your role ... it is your duty. It is your right,"Vatican Radio quoted the Archbishop as saying July 2 at St. Canisius Parish during his pastoral visit.

He said that Catholics should set precedence in being peace ambassadors and avoid all shameful acts that may jeopardise peace in the country. He equated Christians who condone it to people who supported the crucifixion of Christ.

"But when you choose to be in it, don't lose your saltiness as a Christian, don't lose your light. Bring the mind of Christ and take your Christian values with you... Bring Christian values to politics... Your vote is your vote, take your pen and make your choice but don't make noise as Christians, be the peacemakers," the Archbishop said.

"As Christians we shouldn't be seen, talking or conducting acts that put the Church or the name of God into disrepute," he added.

He further said that Christians, led by the Holy Spirit, should promote the act of love on the political scene since they sit together and eat from the same plate.

On June 27, about ten Christian organisations including the Zimbabwe Council of Churches(ZCC) and the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace in Zimbabwe (CCJPZ) convened in Harare to launch a Christian vote campaign dubbed, "The Christian Vote 2018."

The campaign is against political candidates who promote violence and abuse political power.

President Robert Mugabe, 92, who has been in power since independence from Britain in 1980, has confirmed that he will run again for president in ZANU-PF ticket.