7 July 2017

Catholic Information Service for Africa (Nairobi)

Zimbabwe: Take Active Role in Politics, Archbishop Ndlovu Urges Christians

Tagged:

Related Topics

Harare — Archbishop Robert Ndlovu of the Catholic Archdiocese of Harare has urged Christians in the country to take an active role in politics ahead of General Election scheduled for 2018.

"If it is about being active in politics, get into it. I encourage you, be part of politics. That is your role ... it is your duty. It is your right,"Vatican Radio quoted the Archbishop as saying July 2 at St. Canisius Parish during his pastoral visit.

He said that Catholics should set precedence in being peace ambassadors and avoid all shameful acts that may jeopardise peace in the country. He equated Christians who condone it to people who supported the crucifixion of Christ.

"But when you choose to be in it, don't lose your saltiness as a Christian, don't lose your light. Bring the mind of Christ and take your Christian values with you... Bring Christian values to politics... Your vote is your vote, take your pen and make your choice but don't make noise as Christians, be the peacemakers," the Archbishop said.

"As Christians we shouldn't be seen, talking or conducting acts that put the Church or the name of God into disrepute," he added.

He further said that Christians, led by the Holy Spirit, should promote the act of love on the political scene since they sit together and eat from the same plate.

On June 27, about ten Christian organisations including the Zimbabwe Council of Churches(ZCC) and the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace in Zimbabwe (CCJPZ) convened in Harare to launch a Christian vote campaign dubbed, "The Christian Vote 2018."

The campaign is against political candidates who promote violence and abuse political power.

President Robert Mugabe, 92, who has been in power since independence from Britain in 1980, has confirmed that he will run again for president in ZANU-PF ticket.

Zimbabwe

Central Bank to Print Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Bonds

The country's central bank says it will print additional bond notes worth $300 million in an effort to ease biting cash… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Catholic Information Service for Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.