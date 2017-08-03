18 July 2017

Catholic Information Service for Africa (Nairobi)

Zambia: Amecea Congratulates Church for 125 Years of Catholic Faith

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lusaka — Berhaneyesus Cardinal Souraphiel, Chairman of the Association of Members Episcopal Conferences of Eastern Africa (AMECEA), has applauded the Church in Zambia for 125 years of Catholic Faith.

In his message to the Church in Zambia, Cardinal Souraphiel thanked God for the gift of faith and all the Missionaries who brought the Catholic faith to Zambia, AMECEA news reported.

"We are invited to look back with gratitude to God and all the stakeholders for the achievements made, to reflect candidly on the present and see the current challenges and opportunities, and as well focus into the future with a view of coming up with better strategies for the work of evangelization," he said.

Cardinal Souraphiel commended various pastoral initiatives through which the Catholic Church in Zambia has touched and changed the lives of many people and its role to the wider AMECEA fraternity and the entire Eastern Africa Region.

The Cardinal's message comes just days after the Church in Zambia held a two-day (14 - 15 July) closing event to celebrate the 125 years of Catholic Faith in Zambia. The event took place at the Lusaka Show Grounds Main arena and brought together about 2000 delegates, from all the 10 Catholic Dioceses of Zambia.

Apostolic Nuncio to Zambia and Malawi Most Rev. Julio Murat has, on the other hand, challenged the faithful to be today's missionaries.

In his homily during Mass held for Catholic Bishops of Zambia who are meeting for their third 2017 plenary and Catholic Secretariat staff in Lusaka, Archbishop Murat added that the faithful should emulate the first disciples and early missionaries who left everything to follow Christ.

"There is need to leave everything, our preferences and follow Jesus. To preach the good news of Jesus, to preach the beauty of our Catholic faith with courage and firmness and more especially with our lives," he said.

Zambia

Zambia Hits Out At 'Political Charlatan' Malema

The Zambian government has reacted angrily to the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader Julius Malema's remarks over the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Catholic Information Service for Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.