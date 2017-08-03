Nigeria: Lay Council Calls On Ahiara Diocese Clergy to Respect Pope

Lagos — The Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria (CLCN) has warned Catholic Priests and faithful in Ahiara Diocese, who challenged the appointment of Bishop Peter Okpalaeke as the Bishop of the Diocese, to retrace their steps or face severe consequences.

Chizoba Nnnagbo, Chairman of Catholic Laity of Nigeria, said the opposing priests and Catholic faithful in the diocese have no option other than to religiously comply with the directive of the Holy Father, Pope Francis to accept Bishop Okpalaeke as their Bishop.

He said Catholic Church has a system of selecting leadership and is not subject to any intervention from anybody or group of people.

According to him, Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria had been scandalised and bewildered by the uncharitable utterances used against the hierarchy of the church.

"We are more stupefied by the fact that these utterances were coming from people who are well schooled in the teaching and doctrines of the Catholic Church. We cannot profess to be catholic, while our words and actions show antithesis," Nigeria's The Guardian Newspaper quoted Chizoba as saying.

He asserted that the recent appointment, acceptance and peaceful installation of the Bishop of Ogoja, who hails from Ikot Ekpene was instructive enough to Ahiara.

"The teaching of Catholic Church richly documented in our myriad Catholic literature is enough to sway any aggrieved member to the part of obedience to the Pope, the Vicar of Christ," he noted.