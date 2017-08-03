Stephen McGown, a South African who has been held hostage in Mali for more than five years, has been released, it emerged on Thursday.
This was announced by International Relations and Co-operation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane at a post-Cabinet lekgotla media briefing.
McGown was abducted in November 2011 at a hostel in Timbuktu together with Swedish national Johan Gustaffsson, who was recently released.
He was held by AQIM (al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb), an Islamist militant organisation.
More to follow.
Source: News24