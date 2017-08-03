Rwanda: Nigerian Delegation in Rwanda on Study Tour

A 13-member delegation from Nigeria's National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS) is in Rwanda for an eleven-day study tour that will mainly dwell on agriculture sector.

Specifically, according to officials, the tour aims at exploring the impact Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) has had on agricultural development and agro-allied industries of Rwanda.

Prof Habu S.Galadima, the leader of the delegation, said that Rwanda has become an exemplary country that applies STI in all sectors, including agriculture, adding that this is why they chose to come to Rwanda and see what lessons could be learnt.

"For instance, the government has availed small-scale farmers with advanced technology in farming such as producing different varieties of seeds, mechanisation, among others. This has boosted farmers' yields and it has played a pivotal role in transforming agriculture," he said.

The tour dubbed, "African Study Tour", will see the team travel to at least six African countries.

On Tuesday, the delegation met with officials from Rwanda Agricultural Research Institute (ISAR) at Rubona and Isonga stations in Huye District. The two sides discussed how technological laboratories are bringing about innovative and scientific excellence in agriculture and agri-allied sectors.

Dr Patrick Karangwa, the Head of Research Department at Rwanda Agriculture Board, added that during such study tours the country also learns a great deal from visiting delegations.

"Though our agriculture and allied sectors have improved, our farmers still face various challenges, including drought and disease. To be able to overcome these challenges, we need to interact with our colleagues worldwide and share experience," said Karangwa.

The delegation, which will be in the country until August 11, will interact with different stakeholders, including governmental and non-governmental actors, research institutions, private sector, faith and community based organizations, and women's groups.