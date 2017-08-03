Kenya: Governor Yatani, Rival Fined Sh4 Million After Jubilee Rally Chaos

Two Marsabit County gubernatorial candidates whose campaigns had been suspended by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) have been fined following chaos experienced in the county last week.

Governor Ukur Yatani was ordered to pay Sh3 million while his competitor Mohamud Ali is to pay Sh1 million.

Their supporters confronted each other before and after a Jubilee Party rally in Marsabit Town last week on Wednesday.

More than eight people were injured with four of them suffering gunshots wounds.

Mr Yatani and Mr Ali were then summoned by the IEBC and their campaigns suspended following the chaos.

However, the suspension was lifted on Wednesday when they were fined.

24 HOURS

According to the IEBC report, the two were supposed to pay their fines in 24 hours failure to which they could be disqualified from the race.

Following the campaign chaos, the two met met with County Commissioner Magu Mutindika on Thursday last week and called for peace.

Both urged their supporters not to engage in violence and instead maintain peace.

They said they would not condone any violence and neither would they support anyone found guilty of the crime.

However, Governor Yatani said he was discontented with the IEBC committee's judgement.

"It's very unfortunate that we had to be fined that much even if we were the victims. I will appeal the case on Thursday," said Mr Yatani.