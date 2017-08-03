Kenya: 2 Tana River County Officials Killed in Al-Shabaab Attack

Two officials of Tana River County are among people killed by suspected Al-Shabaab attackers at Nyongoro on the border of Tana River and Lamu on Wednesday.

The bodies of Public Works Chief Officer Sammy Mwakisha and Mr Chrispine Dullu, an electrical engineer, which were burnt beyond recognition, were taken to Malindi Star Hospital mortuary on Wednesday night for post-mortem.

STUDENTS

The other is of a man only identified as Mr Salat, a teacher.

Three students are among four people who survived the attack with bullet wounds and they were rushed to Malindi Sub County Hospital by Kenya Red Cross officials for treatment.

When the Nation visited the hospital, the students said they were travelling home from Malindi, Magarini and Garsen for August holidays.

One of the students said the terrorists first attacked a Kipini-bound bus that was in front of them but it sped off.

"They then shot again at the police vehicle I was in and one of the bullets hit my leg and I lied down," said Daraka Lucas, 19.

He said the driver of the police vehicle did not stop despite the militia shooting at the tyres to deflate them.

"Luckily we managed to drive to Witu but I do not know what happened to others behind, we also did not see the attackers," he said.

CRITICAL

Malindi Sub County Medical superintendent Hosan Ajuk said they managed to handle the situation despite nurses being on strike.

"We received the victims at 8pm when the Kenya Red Cross brought four casualties with bullet wounds," he said.

Dr Ajuk said one of the victims was in critical condition but he has since stabilised.

"Those admitted were two girls and two boys and their relatives are present at the hospital. They are still trying to come to terms with the ordeal," he said.

Mr Justus Yaa, the father of one of the victims, said his son was travelling to Kipini when the attack occurred.

GOVERNOR

"We want the government to increase security along Witu-Lamu road to deter any incidences of attack," he said.

Tana River Governor Hussein Dado sent condolences to families of Mr Mwakisha and Mr Dullu.

"Mr Mwakisha was a disciplined, dedicated, talented and highly dependable officer. He was key in the success of many development projects in the county," he said

"Mr Dullu was a dedicated and hardworking officers who oversaw successful implementation of many development projects."

Mr Dado has appointed a committee to work with the officers' families on burial arrangements.