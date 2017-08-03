Rwanda: Usengimana, Mwiseneza on Trials at Rayon Sports

Midfielder Djamal Mwiseneza and centre-back Faustin Usengimana are undergoing trials at Rayon Sports, with a view to get contracts with the Azam Rwanda Premier League champions.

The Rwanda internationals, who are out of contract with APR, have been training with Olivier Karekezi's side since Monday, and the newly appointed head coach is keen on adding the duo to his squad to bring "competitiveness in the team."

"So far, everything looks good as they have done everything we've asked, and hopefully they will do well to earn themselves contracts, we need new bodies and these two bring more than just numbers to the team," Karekezi said on Tuesday.

The former Amavubi captain noted that, "They are on trial but of the two, Mwiseneza looks up to speed and he has shown that he has been doing training but Usengimana needs to work hard and I'm ready to help him because I know he is a good player."

Both players joined APR from Rayon Sports - Usengimana signed in 2015 but he struggled to penetrate into the starting team against the likes of Helve Rugwiro, Emery Bayisenge, Abdoul Rwatubyaye and later Aimable Nsabimana.

Mwiseneza signed three years ago but sustained a career-threatening knee injury after one season, which limited his chances to break into the first team on a regular basis.

Usengimana, 23, signed for Rwf8 million and has been earning a monthly salary of Rwf500, 000.

31-year-old Mwiseneza signed for Rwf5 million and a monthly salary of Rwf400, 000.

The reigning league champions have signed left back Eric Rutanga from APR FC, right back, Saddam Nyandwi (Espoir), forward Yussuf Habimana from Mukura Victory Sports, APR academy product Moise Niyigena and Pepinierre FC striker Gilbert Mugisha.

Other players, who have renewed their contracts, are; attacking midfielder Kevin Muhire, right-winger Nova Bayama, defensive midfielders Olivier 'Seif' Niyonzima and François Mugisha, central defender, Thierry Manzi and goalkeeper Eric 'Bakame' Ndayishimiye, who is also the team captain.