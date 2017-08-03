Kenya: Autopsy Shows Msando Was Strangled to Death

Nairobi — A post-mortem conducted on the body of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission ICT Manager Chris Msando has revealed that he was tortured and then strangled to death.

His back had deep scratches, indicating the body was either dragged on a rough surface or scratched. His right hand had deep cuts giving an indication of severe torture using a very sharp object.

The autopsy was conducted at the Lee Funeral Home by Government Chief Pathologist Johansen Oduor and Bessie Byakika for the family.

"Strangulation was the cause of the death," Dr Oduor said after the exercise conducted on Wednesday.

The autopsy was witnessed by detectives investigating the case as well as family representatives.

It's not clear if a post-mortem has been conducted on the body of Maryanne Wairimu Ngumbu aged 21, who was with Msando on the fateful night.

Both bodies were found in a forest in Kikuyu on Saturday after their disappearance on Friday when they were reported to have been having drinks at a bar on Koinange Street.

A sister to the deceased woman is among several people questioned, and she has told police that she last spoke to her sister on Friday night when she confided in her that she was going to meet the ICT manager. She also confirmed to police that the two had been friends and met regularly.

When the bodies were discovered in the forest, they were 400 meters apart, and were all naked.

Police have said they are yet to recover clothing for the two as well as their mobile phones and other personal belongings.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the public to avoid speculating on the motive of Msando's death to allow police conclude their investigations.

"Police are handling the matter and they will get the killers," President Kenyatta said Tuesday, "There is no need for speculation."