Kenya Power Appoints Dr. Ken Tarus as Chief Executive Officer

Nairobi — Kenya Power & Lighting Company has appointed Dr. Ken Tarus as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director seven months after Dr. Ben Chumo's term lapsed.

Prior to his appointment, Tarus was Kenya Power's acting CEO & MD having previously served as the company's General Manager - Finance.

While announcing the appointment, the Chair of the KPLC Board, Kenneth Marende said Tarus has been appointed 'following a successful and competitive recruitment process."

Before joining Kenya Power, Dr. Tarus worked at the Rural Electrification Authority as head of Finance between 2012 and 2014 prior to which he was the Deputy Vice Chancellor for Finance, Planning and Administration at KCA University.

He has held various leadership roles in the local banking sector as Head of Finance, IT and Administration at Bank of Africa, Financial Controller at Standard Chartered Bank and diverse positions at Kenya Commercial Bank.