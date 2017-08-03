Rwandans in Diaspora Take to the Polls

Photo: New Times

Young Rwandans after they voted from the embassy in Seoul, South Korea.

Voting is currently underway across the world at Rwandan embassies and consulates in the diaspora as Rwandans pick their choice for President.

The contest is between incumbent President Paul Kagame (RPF Inkotanyi), Frank Habineza (Democratic Green Party of Rwanda), and Philippe Mpayimana, an independent.

There are 98 polling stations around world set up to serve the over 44,000 voters.

Unlike previously when voting in the Diaspora only took place at Rwandan embassies, this year the National Electoral Commission facilitated a polling station to every community with over 40 Rwandans.

For example, there are six polling stations in India and 10 stations in the United States.

This was done to reduce the burden for voters cases where Rwandans live far away from the embassy, according to the electoral commission.

China is the only vast country known whose domestic laws did not allow for the setting up of a polling station outside the embassy precincts.

Prior to the voting exercise, early voters witnessed the swearing of election volunteers who are serving as polling assistants to facilitate the exercise.

By press time, the embassies with the highest turn out of voters were in neighbouring Uganda and Kenya.

Over 7,000 voters are expected to vote in Uganda while about 3,000 are expected to vote in Kenya which has polling stations in Nairobi and Mombasa.

Rwandans in the Diaspora who spoke to The New Times said that by their experiences, they found the process well planned out.

Maurice Rugamba, a student in a Kenyan University told this paper that on arrival at the Rwandan High Commission at 7am (Kenyan time) he found the process underway.

Rugamba said that there was a huge turnout from early morning but the officials seemed cable of handling and serving them.

“It’s very good that the exercise kicked off early to allow people time to go to work or school in time,” he said.

National Electoral Commission Executive Secretary Charles Munyaneza said that they were monitoring the exercise and so far, it was without incident across all locations.

He said that the electoral commission was extending voting hours in the diaspora following request by Rwandans abroad who are occupied during the official voting hours.

“The voting will go on until midnight of their respective time-zones to accommodate requests of Rwandans who are either working or in school,” he said.

On the closure of the exercise later today, Munyaneza said that the polling assistants are required to seal the ballot boxes and await the official vote counting time.

The embassies will begin counting votes at 3 PM Friday at the same time with Rwanda.

“No embassy official is allowed to announce the results or count the votes before the instructed time. It is only the electoral commission that will announce the results,” he explained.