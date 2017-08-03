Kenya: Churches Ask Kenyatta, Odinga to Calm Violence Fears

Photo: Nation

A scene from the violence which swept areas of Kenya after the 2007 general election.

Protestant churches on Wednesday asked President Uhuru Kenyatta and his main rival Raila Odinga to jointly address Kenyans to assure them Tuesday's elections will be free of violence.

They said only a clear message from the two to their supporters could calm fears of violence that have gripped Nairobi, Nakuru and Eldoret residents who are fleeing to their rural homes.

"Their message must be to assure Kenyans that the heated sentiments they have been expressing in campaign rallies are merely political and not a provocation to division and violence," said the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) secretary-general Peter Karanja.

He said candidates have employed all manner of tactics in their efforts to win over voters, resulting in "extremely high levels of tension and division" in the country.

"The ambitions of a few candidates must not be a reason for us to destroy our nation and ourselves with it," said Canon Karanja in a statement on behalf of the council. It was signed by chairperson Canon Rosemary Mbogoh.

FILE PETITIONS

"Those dissatisfied should exercise their right to file petitions in court; each candidate should also inform his or her supporters to respond sensitively and peacefully to the results of the elections," said Canon Karanja, adding that all the candidates at all levels should explicitly declare their readiness to accept the results announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The council also condemned the brutal murder of IEBC technology manager Chris Msando and called on the government to provide security to the commission's staff during the electioneering period.

"We call upon the relevant institutions to ensure investigations and prosecution of the perpetrators of this heinous crime," said Canon Karanja.

He added: "We challenge the security agencies and the KDF to conduct themselves within the law and serve all Kenyans equally without fear or favour." As he spoke, dozens of families were fleeing parts of Nakuru and Naivasha despite security assurances from authorities in the region.

In Nakuru town, the majority of residents in informal settlement areas have left for their rural homes where they hope to be safer during the polls.

HATE LEAFLETS

Hate leaflets have been seen in some parts of Naivasha throughout the week.

Naivasha Deputy Commissioner Isaac Masinde confirmed that he had seen the leaflets and that investigations were on.

"We have launched investigations into the issue. We are hoping to arrest the suspects behind the leaflets," he said.

A resident in Naivasha, who declined to give his name, said the leaflets had caused fear among the residents: "We are very fearful because we woke up in the morning and saw the leaflets. It is really troubling."

"I wouldn't want to be caught up in any violence. I would rather not vote but be safe in my rural home in Tiriki, Kaimosi," said Ms Truphena Nekesa, a resident of Kwa Rhonda estate, as she boarded a bus to western Kenya.

CREATING TENSION

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Wanyama Musiambo has warned that those found fleeing would be treated as inciters and would be arrested for creating tension.

Mr George Onyango said tension was palpable in the town which experienced the 2007/2008 post-election violence.

In Eldoret, dozens of residents from Western and Nyanza regions have been leaving since the beginning of the week, expressing fears of possible violence in popular estates such as Langas and Huruma.

A suspect was two weeks ago charged in court with incitement after police accused him of posting hate speech on social media, while police are hunting for two others said to be on the run in an intensified crackdown ahead of the polls.

"Since closure of schools last week for the August holiday, most families are moving their loved ones and property upcountry.

Some say they are leaving because they fear that violence might erupt after the elections," said Ms Christine Achieng' of Kisumu Ndogo in Langas estate.

UPCOUNTRY

Mrs Ruth Simiyu, a resident of Huruma estate, said: "I am going upcountry because my husband said that the children and I will be safer there compared to here in Eldoret. From the look of things, tension is high here."

Uasin Gishu County Commissioner Abdi Hassan said a team of police detectives have been dispatched to Munyaka, Bahati and Muitirithia in the outskirts of Eldoret town to maintain peace.

"We have deployed adequate security personnel in areas that have been mapped as election violence hotspots to avert any cases of insecurity that might arise before and after the election," said Mr Hassan.

-- Reports by Faith Nyamai, Dennis Lubanga, Macharia Mwangi, Brenda Gamonde and Hilda Anyango