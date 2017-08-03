Africa: Forum Afrique Expansion - Canada Ready to Host

The event which gathers project bearers from Africa is scheduled to hold in Montreal from October 2-3, 2017.

All is set for the 8th edition of 'Forum Afrique Expansion,' the Vice President for Africa of Afrique Expansion, Beatrice Bediang has said. She made the announcement on Monday July 31, 2017, during a press conference at the Canadian High Commission in Yaounde. The event which seeks to boost private-sector investment in Africa is scheduled to take place at the Sheraton Centre in Montreal Canada from October 2-3, 2017.

According to organisers of the event which holds once every two years, the economic conference will bring together project bearers from over 30 African countries to enable them exchange opportunities with Canadian businessmen and enterprises. Major themes for this edition will be: Africa's digital revolution, energy, industrialization, and doing business in Africa. Bediang said participants are drawn from a wide range of sectors to include real estate, energy, equipment, transportation, mining, tourism, cosmetic, finance and law. She also mentioned construction, medical, insurance, education and training, agrifood, automobile, amongst others.

Bediang told reporters that participants will have the opportunity to meet top decision makers, take advantage of their very popular personalized Business-to-Business (B2B) networking service, meet potential investors as well as expose their enterprises and ideas. She disclosed that some public and private outfits in Cameroon, amongst them GICAM, Transimex and EDC have already manifested their interest to be part of the upcoming forum.