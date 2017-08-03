3 August 2017

Zambia/Rwanda: Iranzi Joins Zambia's Zesco United in Two-Year Deal

By Richard Bishumba

Rwanda international Jean-Claude Iranzi has joined Zambia's topflight league side Zesco United on a two-year contract, until 2019.

The former APR left-winger joins the Zambian Super League side from MFK Topolcany, a third division football league side in Slovakia that he joined a year ago.

At Zesco United, Iranzi joins former Ugandan-born Rayon Sports striker Davis Kasirye, who was signed by the club a fortnight ago.

Founded in 1974, Zesco United Football Club is owned and sponsored by the country's electricity supplier ZESCO and uses the 49,800-seater Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola as their home stadium.

Zesco is one of Zambia's most successful clubs in the recent times, having won 5 league titles, 5 Barclays Cup titles and 4 Zambian Charity Shield titles and one Zambian Coca Cola Cup between 2007 and 2017.

The 26-year old Iranzi, who joined APR from SC Kiyovu in 2008, helped the military side to 6 league titles and 5 Peace Cups among other honours.

Currently ranked 5th in the Zambian Super League, Zesco United have qualified for quarter-finals of the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup and will face South Africa's Super Sports United on September 5.

Iranzi is likely to play a part since he wasn't registered by another African side.

"Zesco is a reputable football side here in Zambia, I am happy to be part of the club. I am looking forward to improving my football and help the club win titles," Iranzi was quoted in the Zambian press.

