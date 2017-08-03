Liberia: INCHR Wants NEC, Political Parties Observe Rule of Law During Campaigning

Monrovia — The Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) has called for an election free of violence during the campaign period.

The INCHR at a news conference, called on all political parties and independent candidates to advise their supporters not to get involved in anything that will disturb the peace Liberia enjoys.

The Chairman of the INCHR, Rev. Atty. Bartholomew B. Colley said the INCHR will work closely with political parties and leaders by observing the rights of the people.

"Fellow Liberians, cognizant of these facts, the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) is therefore calling on all actors (political party executives and workers; the people and citizen of Liberia and specifically the youth) to be reflective of our past and conduct themselves in a manner that bespeaks peace, development, rule of law and civility,".

Earlier this year in January, the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) issued a statement recognizing the role of elections in promoting human rights, sustaining peace and enhancing democratic stability.

In that statement, the INCHR called on all stakeholders to reflect on inclusion, equitable use of public resources and facilities, access to polling places, guarding against the use of inflammatory language or hate speech, free and balanced press, impartial security, and peaceful resolution of disputes among others.

Rev. Colley said the government, political parties, security apparatuses, media and the general citizenry should highly consider these factors as this election is historic - the first that will see a power transition from one democratic elected government to another since 1944.

"We are imploring the conscience of our young people who, due to their population, have the average age of registered voters, to refuse being used by politicians as harbingers of violence, destruction and setback."

"Our appeal for calm and respect for the rule of law during this campaign season hinges on the historical antecedents of the war years and its long effects on Liberia and other nations".

He says the lessons that violence and abuse of human rights taught Liberians are unforgettable and haunting nightmares on the psyche of the people

"We as a people have made the decision never to slide back down that road."

"We are also conscious of the fact that we are humans, who might be tempted to forget the past."

"It is our anticipation that by this reminder, Liberians will operate and conduct themselves in a framework befitting of a peace loving nation," he mentioned.

"As we trade our thoughts during these campaign seasons, we should do it void of insults, discrimination, violence, animosity and hate.

"In our ideological differences, we should learn to love as one nation and one people."

"The election will come and go but we as citizens and country will remain".

He noted that the relationship Liberians build and the respect will serve as an inspiration for collaboration and reconciliation when the elections are over.

He also called on the press to help promote the peace.

"We also want to admonish our media practitioners to exercise their reportorial duties in a manner that considers the peace, development and stability of Liberia."