Liberia: Liberty Party Takes Mobile Clinic Initiative to Margibi County

Kakata — The opposition Liberty Party (LP) as part of its ongoing national mobile clinic initiative has begun offering free medical treatment to hundreds of rural dwellers of the five electoral districts of Margibi County.

Speaking to reporters at the kick-start of the medical outreach in Gwepolosue Town in Larkayta Township situated in electoral district number four, the chairman of the party's Margibi County Chapter, Albert B. Sonnie, said the need to offer free medical service to Liberians was triggered due to the prevailing challenges they are faced with in seeking medical care.

He alleged that seeking medical treatment in Liberia nowadays has become extremely difficult for the average Liberian because government medical facilities in the country are often faced with lack of drugs, adding that the hard to reach areas across the country barely have access to good healthcare.

Mr. Sonnie stressed that it was against such backdrop that the Liberty Party, being a political institution that is highly sensitive to the plight of the masses, thought it necessary to embark on the free medical outreach.

He disclosed that the medical outreach is being simultaneously conducted in the five electoral districts of Margibi County with the total number of five medical professionals assigned to a team.

Mr. Sonnie revealed that the need to increase the numbers of medical staffs has become necessary due to the huge attendance on day one of the medical outreach in the County.

He disclosed that people seeking treatment at the medical outreach are being diagnosed and served medication for minor cases while those with critical medical problems are being transferred to improved health facilities at the expense of the party.

Mr. Sonnie said about five thousand persons are being targeted on a daily basis by the medical teams across the county.

Madam Mary David, a resident of Larkayta Township minutes after receiving medication from the Liberty Party medical outreach team in Gwepolosue Town remarked:

"I am really happy for Mr. Charles Brumskine and the Liberty Party for the free treatment being offered to us."

"It came as a surprise because this is the first time for a political party to come and offer us free medicines".

Gwepolosue Town Chief, John B. Larmine said he was gratified by the Liberty Party for the medical gesture to the dwellers of his community.

Mr. Larmine described the Liberty Party medical outreach as "laudable and welcoming".