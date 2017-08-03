3 August 2017

Kenya: Film on City Ambulance Patient Who Died After Waiting for 18 Hours to be Out Soon

By Nahashon Musungu

A film based on the death of an accident survivor who had spent 18 hours in an ambulance before being admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital will be released in October.

The movie, christened 1 8 Hours highlights a rookie paramedic who spent 18 hours in a ambulance trying to help a road crash victim.

The victim, Mr Alex Madaga, 37, was knocked down by a speeding car on Waiyaki Way at 9pm in October 2015 and taken to Kikuyu Mission Hospital where doctors referred him to Kenyatta hospital for specialised treatement.

He spent 18 hours in an ambulance because KNH officials claimed they did not have an vacant bed in ICU.

Film director Njue Kevi and producer Phoebe Ruguru are the brains behind the production which is expected to hit the streets in a month ' s time.

