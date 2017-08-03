Photo: Nation

A scene from the violence which swept areas of Kenya after the 2007 general election.

Nairobi — Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has said only August 8, 2017 has been declared a public holiday.

He told a news conference held jointly with Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet that he expects the public to resume duty the day after the General Election.

Matiangi says said they are ready to provide security for all presiding officers and Commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

On the killing of IEBC ICT Manager Chris Msando, he said the probe was ongoing and justice would be served

He emphasised the need for voters to cast their ballots and return to their homes and cooperate fully with security agencies.

Boinnet on his part said security agencies had reviewed their state of preparedness ahead of next week's polls