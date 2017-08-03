Rwanda/Sudan: Rwanda to Face Sudan in Friendly on August 7

Rwanda will face Sudan in an international friendly match on Monday, August 7, at Kigali Stadium.

The national team (Amavubi) will be using the match to prepare for the forthcoming 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) third qualification round, first leg clash against Uganda.

According to a statement from Rwanda Football Federation, Sudan, who eliminated Burundi to book a place in the third round, are expected in Kigali this weekend.

The friendly will help the national coach Antoine Hey to assess the players he will rely on for the game against Uganda, which will be staged at St. Mary's Kitende Stadium in Uganda on August 12 before the return leg a week later in Kigali.

Amavubi started intensive training on Monday at Kigali Stadium and the team is staying at Golden Tulip Hotel in Nyamata.

Sudan are also preparing to face Ethiopia following their 1-0 aggregate win over Burundi in the second round. Ethiopia were granted a 3-0 win in their second leg after their opponents Djibouti withdrew.

Rwanda eliminated Tanzania, while Uganda knocked out South Sudan.

Amavubi missed out on the inaugural tournament in 2009 but went on to feature in the Sudan edition in 2011 and last year's edition which was hosted by Rwanda , in which Amavubi reached the quarter-finals before being knocked out 2-1 by the eventual champions, DR Congo.

It was the first time for Rwanda to reach the knockout stage of a major senior football competition.

Aug. 7

Rwanda Vs Sudan

CHAN qualifier

Aug. 12: First leg

Uganda Vs Rwanda

Aug. 19: Second leg

Rwanda Vs Uganda