Liberia: FA Cup - Liscr, Elwa United Reach Fa Finals

LISCR FC and ELWA United yesterday became the finalists for this year's FA Cup after eliminating Keitrace FC and Samira FC respectively in the second leg of the semi-finals at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

LISCR booked their slot after thrashing Keitrace FC 3-0 (5-3 aggregate).

A brace from midfielder Sekou Sheriff and a lone goal from striker Trokon Myers in the 52nd minute completed the comeback for the Shipping Boys after their 3-2 defeat in the first leg.

Midfielder Sheriff repeated his free-kick skills as displayed against FC Fassel in the quarter-finals by slotting home two free kicks in the 20th and 29th minutes.

Later in the second period, Myers registered his name on the score sheet after he flipped in midfielder Fred Brooks' cross from the right wing to seal the much-anticipated comeback for the Shipping Boys.

In the second match, ELWA United joined LISCR in the final after a 4-2 (6-2 aggregate) victory over third division Samira FC.

Having conceded a 2-0 defeat in the first leg, Samira FC arrived in the second leg with zest to produce a surprising result in the second leg.

But ELWA United extended its aggregate to 3-0 after former Barrack Young Controllers midfielder Arku Morris swung in a free kick from outside the penalty area.

Less than a minute after the opening goal, things continued to get worse for the Scoring Scorpions after an own goal.

Midfielder Morris again netted his second goal for the day with a spectacular right-foot strike from the edge of the 18-yard box.

The half time team talk for Samira FC yielded the result for the team after Williams Seigeh put one back for his side in the 46th minute.

Later in the 58th minute, it was substitute Richard Kanneh that got another consolation for the Scoring Scorpions after heading in a long cross from the right wing.

The two goals became motivation for the FA Cup debutants with the anxiety to scoring additional goals at aggregate 5-2, but the team did not utilize the opportunities.

ELWA United through Emmanuel Nimely ended the pressure from Samira FC after making use of a one-on-one opportunity in the 82nd minute to send United to the finals with a 6-2 aggregate.